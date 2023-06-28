ERC20 Price Tops $0.0254 on Top Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 153.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $28.64 million and $297.63 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded up 162.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017505 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00018740 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013918 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,206.16 or 1.00011245 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00984428 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $47.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

