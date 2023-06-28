Erickson Financial Group LLC Has $13.28 Million Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Erickson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,338 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for about 13.2% of Erickson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Erickson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.81% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $13,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 56,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CGDV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,789. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $27.04.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

