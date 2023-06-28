Erickson Financial Group LLC Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Erickson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.27. 958,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,979,115. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.79. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

