Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.31

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 2.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Essex Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 161.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Essex Property Trust to earn $15.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

ESS stock opened at $231.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $300.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 19.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Essex Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

