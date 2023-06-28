Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.09

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.09 and last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etn. Fr. Colruyt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

