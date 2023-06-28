Eugene I. Lee, Jr. Sells 31,818 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,034,918.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE DRI traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,813. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.93 and a 200 day moving average of $150.93. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.38 and a twelve month high of $168.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.70.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

