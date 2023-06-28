EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Gap Down to $10.28

Shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.28, but opened at $10.00. EVE shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 590 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVEX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.08.

EVE Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE

EVE ( NYSE:EVEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of EVE by 55.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVE during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVE during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EVE by 240.5% during the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 60,526 shares during the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVE Company Profile

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

