Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given New $74.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $87.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $69.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,666. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.73. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $94.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,462,474,000 after purchasing an additional 871,683 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

