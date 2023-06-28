Extendicare Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Extendicare Price Performance

TSE EXE traded up C$0.08 on Wednesday, reaching C$7.04. 35,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,895. The stock has a market cap of C$594.11 million, a PE ratio of 139.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Extendicare has a 12 month low of C$6.02 and a 12 month high of C$7.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.69.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$324.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$299.70 million. Extendicare had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 6.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Extendicare will post 0.3117752 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Extendicare

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

(Get Rating)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.