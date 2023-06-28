Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

NYSE FPI opened at $12.26 on Friday. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $636.37 million, a PE ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,331,000 after purchasing an additional 226,151 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 21.3% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,490,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,351,000 after purchasing an additional 614,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 16.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,692,000 after purchasing an additional 336,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,102,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 34,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 63.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,913,000 after acquiring an additional 392,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 194,700 acres in 19 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

