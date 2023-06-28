FDM Group (LON:FDM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FDM. Numis Securities lowered shares of FDM Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.71) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on FDM Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.71) to GBX 840 ($10.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.89) price target on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

FDM Group Stock Performance

FDM traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 574 ($7.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,878. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50. FDM Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 571 ($7.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 990 ($12.59). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 667.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 740.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £628.53 million, a PE ratio of 1,793.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

FDM Group Company Profile

In other FDM Group news, insider Roderick (Rod) Flavell acquired 6,684 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 686 ($8.72) per share, for a total transaction of £45,852.24 ($58,299.10). In related news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 76 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 653 ($8.30) per share, with a total value of £496.28 ($631.00). Also, insider Roderick (Rod) Flavell bought 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 686 ($8.72) per share, with a total value of £45,852.24 ($58,299.10). Insiders own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

