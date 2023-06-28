FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the May 31st total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FE Battery Metals Stock Up 9.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FEMFF traded up 0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.37. 58,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,397. FE Battery Metals has a 52-week low of 0.15 and a 52-week high of 0.98.
About FE Battery Metals
Read More
- Get a free research report on FE Battery Metals from StockNews.com
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- Five stocks we like better than FE Battery Metals
Receive News & Ratings for FE Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FE Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.