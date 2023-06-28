FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the May 31st total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FE Battery Metals Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FEMFF traded up 0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.37. 58,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,397. FE Battery Metals has a 52-week low of 0.15 and a 52-week high of 0.98.

About FE Battery Metals

FE Battery Metals Corp., a junior resource company, explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, cobalt, tungsten, zinc, lithium, and molybdenum deposits. The company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Lake Gold Property that comprises 94 mining cell claims covering an area of approximately 1,880 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

