FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Trading 2.5% Higher

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00. 119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.61.

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter.

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.

