Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 945,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 501% from the previous session’s volume of 157,488 shares.The stock last traded at $62.22 and had previously closed at $62.33.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. American Trust raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 473.0% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 165.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 73,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 27,286 shares during the period.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

