Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $954,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $397,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9,488.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,165,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,388,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.79.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

