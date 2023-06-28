Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires 4,492 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 572.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,253,000 after buying an additional 3,231,343 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 583.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,615,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,539,000 after buying an additional 3,086,382 shares during the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $199,687,000. Finally, Hao Advisors Management Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $176,180,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. HSBC reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $87.10 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 billion. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

