Fiduciary Alliance LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XBI. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,161,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,331,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,382 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $105,480,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,300,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of XBI opened at $82.92 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $72.44 and a 52-week high of $95.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.