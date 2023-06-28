Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 562 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 602,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,488,000 after acquiring an additional 174,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 751.7% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $81.16 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.83.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1971 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

