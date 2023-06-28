Filecoin Price Tops $3.91 on Major Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $3.91 or 0.00012957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.69 billion and approximately $95.91 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,962,277,317 coins and its circulating supply is 432,824,871 coins. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

