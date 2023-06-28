Financial Analysis: NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Rating) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NeoVolta and Fluence Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get NeoVolta alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fluence Energy 0 7 10 0 2.59

NeoVolta presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.24%. Fluence Energy has a consensus target price of $27.11, suggesting a potential upside of 9.90%. Given NeoVolta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than Fluence Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta $4.82 million 24.00 N/A N/A N/A Fluence Energy $1.20 billion 3.74 -$104.49 million ($1.09) -23.46

This table compares NeoVolta and Fluence Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NeoVolta has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluence Energy.

Profitability

This table compares NeoVolta and Fluence Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta N/A -38.72% -35.76% Fluence Energy -6.27% -25.16% -8.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of NeoVolta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Fluence Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Fluence Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fluence Energy beats NeoVolta on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoVolta

(Get Rating)

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14 and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence. Its energy storage products include Gridstack, a grid-scale industrial strength energy storage product; Ultrastack, that control and operate electricity system; Sunstack for optimizing solar capture and delivery; and Edgestack, a commercial energy storage product that discharges when needed to flatten a facility's energy load profile. The company also provides engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance services; energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions. It serves utilities, developers, and commercial and industrial customers. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for NeoVolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoVolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.