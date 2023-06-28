Financial Comparison: FBC (FBCD) and Its Rivals

FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD – Get Rating) is one of 81 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising Agencies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare FBC to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FBC and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get FBC alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FBC 0 0 0 0 N/A FBC Competitors 201 1525 2491 35 2.56

As a group, “Advertising Agencies” companies have a potential upside of 122.64%. Given FBC’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FBC has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FBC N/A N/A 0.00 FBC Competitors $2.25 billion $117.56 million 1,817.00

This table compares FBC and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FBC’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than FBC. FBC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares FBC and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FBC N/A N/A N/A FBC Competitors -8.17% -8.54% 0.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of FBC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 68.4% of FBC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FBC rivals beat FBC on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

FBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FBC Holding, Inc. is a development stage company, which engages in acquisitions, joint ventures, and investments in profitable companies. The company was founded on May 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for FBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.