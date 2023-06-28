Financial Guidance Group Inc. Cuts Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. lowered its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June makes up approximately 3.5% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FJUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Price Performance

BATS FJUN opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.00.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

