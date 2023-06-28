Financial Guidance Group Inc. Has $18.22 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 13.9% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $18,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 59.9% in the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 40,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SCHD stock opened at $71.68 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.66. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.