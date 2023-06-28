Financial Guidance Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.4% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,939,000 after acquiring an additional 88,556 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 121,868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,038,000 after purchasing an additional 164,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $177.69 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.54.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

