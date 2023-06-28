Financial Guidance Group Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Financial Guidance Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,846,000 after buying an additional 58,849,352 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,525,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,238,000 after acquiring an additional 221,645 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,379,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 846,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,830,000 after purchasing an additional 45,418 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $75.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $86.96.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

