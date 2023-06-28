Financial Services Advisory Inc Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Financial Services Advisory Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,879 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up 1.0% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,574,000 after acquiring an additional 38,656 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,533,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,889,000 after acquiring an additional 491,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,714,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,096,000 after acquiring an additional 98,915 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 613,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 599,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,069,000 after acquiring an additional 61,336 shares during the period.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.86. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.75.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

