Financial Services Advisory Inc Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Services Advisory Inc cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,774 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,493,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 431.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,884,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,365,000 after buying an additional 2,342,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.70. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

