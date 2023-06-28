Financial Survey: Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) versus Crane (NYSE:CR)

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) and Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crane and Hoshizaki’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Crane alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane $3.35 billion 1.41 $401.10 million $7.55 11.05 Hoshizaki N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crane has higher revenue and earnings than Hoshizaki.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane 13.10% 24.45% 10.14% Hoshizaki N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Crane and Hoshizaki’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

26.3% of Crane shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Crane shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Crane and Hoshizaki, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hoshizaki 0 0 2 0 3.00

Crane currently has a consensus price target of $106.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.08%. Given Crane’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Crane is more favorable than Hoshizaki.

Summary

Crane beats Hoshizaki on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets. This segment also offers pressure sensors for aircraft engine control, aircraft braking systems for fighter jets, power conversion solutions for spacecraft, and lubrication systems. The Process Flow Technologies segment provides engineered fluid handling equipment for mission critical applications. It offers process valves and related products, commercial valves, and pumps and systems. The Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment provides electronic equipment and associated software leveraging extensive, and proprietary core capabilities, including payment verification and authentication, as well as automation solutions, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity enhancing software solutions. The Engineered Materials segment manufactures fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils, primarily for use in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles and in commercial and industrial buildings applications. It provides products and solutions to customers across end markets, including aerospace, defense, chemical and pharmaceutical, water and wastewater, payment automation, non-residential and municipal construction, energy, and banknote design and production, as well as for a range of general industrial and consumer applications. The company was formerly known as Crane Holdings, Co. Crane Company was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Hoshizaki

(Get Rating)

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer, and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc. The company also sells gas equipment, kitchen S/S work tables and sinks, kitchen S/S shelves etc., as well as provides maintenance and repair services. It offers its products to food and beverage, healthcare, scientific research, restaurant, distribution, agriculture, fisheries, and other fields, as well as to cafeterias and other facilities. The company was formerly known as Hoshizaki Electric Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Hoshizaki Corporation in July 2016. Hoshizaki Corporation was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Toyoake, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.