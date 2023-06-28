First Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

First Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 17.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. First Bancorp has a payout ratio of 25.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %

First Bancorp stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.53. The company had a trading volume of 31,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.51). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $106.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Bancorp from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at First Bancorp

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,573.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,268.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in First Bancorp by 53.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 665.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.