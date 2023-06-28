First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) (FIBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) (OTCMKTS:FIBH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.
First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FIBH remained flat at $26.71 during midday trading on Wednesday. First Bancshares Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.88.
First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) from StockNews.com
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- Five stocks we like better than First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH)
Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue OH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue OH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.