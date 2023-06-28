First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) (FIBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) (OTCMKTS:FIBH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FIBH remained flat at $26.71 during midday trading on Wednesday. First Bancshares Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.88.

First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) Company Profile

First Bancshares Inc (Bellevue, OH) operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans, such as mortgage, home equity, auto, and boat loans; and commercial loans, including commercial real estate, farm line of credit, farm real estate, farm term, line of credit, and term loans, as well as credit cards.

