First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Community in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.
First Community Trading Down 0.9 %
FCCO stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 13,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.53. First Community has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Community by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in First Community by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in First Community by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 648,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 108,645 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in First Community by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 169,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 66,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Community by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.
First Community Company Profile
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
