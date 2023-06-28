First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.
First Farmers and Merchants Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FFMH remained flat at $27.00 during trading on Wednesday. First Farmers and Merchants has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50.
About First Farmers and Merchants
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on First Farmers and Merchants from StockNews.com
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- Five stocks we like better than First Farmers and Merchants
Receive News & Ratings for First Farmers and Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Farmers and Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.