First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMHGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FFMH remained flat at $27.00 during trading on Wednesday. First Farmers and Merchants has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50.

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Middle Tennessee and Northern Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

