First Hawaiian Bank Buys 2,233 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.72. The stock had a trading volume of 604,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,970. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

