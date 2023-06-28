First Hawaiian Bank Buys 3,450 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,154,000 after purchasing an additional 733,234 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ServiceNow by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,760,149,000 after purchasing an additional 727,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,716,000 after purchasing an additional 577,933 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW traded up $7.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $547.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,002. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $576.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $505.02 and its 200-day moving average is $457.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $111.48 billion, a PE ratio of 275.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $399,550.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $399,550.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at $616,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,956 shares of company stock worth $15,088,178 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Barclays increased their target price on ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.94.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

