First Hawaiian Bank Buys 8,043 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,612,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,512,371,000 after acquiring an additional 245,063 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063,518 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Copart by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,519,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Copart by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Price Performance

CPRT stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.91. The stock had a trading volume of 746,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.54. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $7,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209 over the last quarter. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.