First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.69 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. First United Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $333.86. 236,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.07 and a 200-day moving average of $272.40. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $334.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

