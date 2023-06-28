First Hawaiian Bank Has $4.12 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,490,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,558,000 after buying an additional 61,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,124,000 after purchasing an additional 115,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,481 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $526,026,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.63. The stock had a trading volume of 214,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,449. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.26. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $125.26 and a one year high of $196.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

