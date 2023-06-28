First Hawaiian Bank Has $4.37 Million Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,445.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.00. 84,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,183. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $229.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Alicia E. Moy purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $502,087.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $259,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,179.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alicia E. Moy bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,700 shares of company stock worth $492,495 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.