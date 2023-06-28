First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,298 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
BSV traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,227. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average of $75.95.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
