First Hawaiian Bank Sells 8,450 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.9% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 0.49% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $27,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.42. 114,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,598. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $51.24 and a 52 week high of $65.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.71.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.