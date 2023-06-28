First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 78 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VV stock opened at $199.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.27 and its 200 day moving average is $185.45. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $203.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.