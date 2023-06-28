First National Bank Sioux Falls Acquires 4,210 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 100.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.98.

Shares of MNST traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.38. The stock had a trading volume of 700,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,579. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average of $53.99. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

