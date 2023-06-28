First National Bank Sioux Falls Makes New $232,000 Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Trading Down 3.2 %

K stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,587. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $77.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day moving average of $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 97.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $6,594,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,017,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $6,594,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,017,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,770,328. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.