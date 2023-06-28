First National Bank Sioux Falls Reduces Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $28.01. 6,817,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,305,375. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.03. The company has a market cap of $223.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

