First National Bank Sioux Falls Sells 1,507 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lessened its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVEM traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.41. 17,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,395. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $56.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

