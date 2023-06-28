First National Bank Sioux Falls Takes $186,000 Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vornado Realty Trust

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 5,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $179,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 5,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 25,341 shares of company stock valued at $285,033. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 2.8 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:VNO traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.97. 695,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,382,276. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $445.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a collection of premier assets and a focused strategy of growing its dominant positions in New York City office and retail. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also has premier assets in Chicago and San Francisco, and maintains a 32.4% interest in Alexander's, Inc (Alexander's) (NYSE: ALX), which owns six properties in the greater New York metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

