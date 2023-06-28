First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Up 700.0% in June

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 430,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 357,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 85.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DDIV stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.81. 18,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,240. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $51.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.1887 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

