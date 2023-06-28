First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Up 1,158.8% in June

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,100 shares, an increase of 1,158.8% from the May 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FEMS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.55. 72,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.92. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $31.29 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average is $36.97.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6646 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 66,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

