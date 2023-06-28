First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) is IFP Advisors Inc’s 7th Largest Position

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,621 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 1.4% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.38% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $31,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $59.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

