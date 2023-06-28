First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1892 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

FTGC traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 979,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,241. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $27.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTGC. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

